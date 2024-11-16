Thrilling Upsets and Triumphs at Maharashtra Open Badminton Semifinals
The Maharashtra State Open badminton tournament witnessed thrilling performances, with top seed Tanay Mehendale advancing to the men's semifinals. In the women's section, top seeds faced unexpected defeats, while Prisha Shah made a remarkable comeback to secure a semifinal spot.
Top-seeded Tanay Mehendale staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Mishil Shah, securing his place in the men's semifinals of the Maharashtra State Open badminton tournament 2024 on Saturday. Mehendale triumphed 17-15, 15-11, showcasing his resilience.
In another men's singles quarterfinal, the second seed, Shvetank Karnik, successfully overcame Piyush Kamble with scores of 15-11, 15-10, cementing a spot in the last eight. On the women's side, the top four seeds faced surprising exits, including a narrow 29-30 defeat for top seed Shivani Herlekar against unseeded Anushka Bhise in the pre-quarterfinals.
In the women's quarterfinals, Shravni Patil overpowered second seed Shraddha Hakke 15-9, 15-8, while Prisha Shah executed an impressive comeback against fourth seed Netra Jhalani to win 8-15, 15-7, 15-2, earning her a place in the semifinals.
