Thrilling Upsets and Triumphs at Maharashtra Open Badminton Semifinals

Top-seeded Tanay Mehendale staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Mishil Shah, securing his place in the men's semifinals of the Maharashtra State Open badminton tournament 2024 on Saturday. Mehendale triumphed 17-15, 15-11, showcasing his resilience.

In another men's singles quarterfinal, the second seed, Shvetank Karnik, successfully overcame Piyush Kamble with scores of 15-11, 15-10, cementing a spot in the last eight. On the women's side, the top four seeds faced surprising exits, including a narrow 29-30 defeat for top seed Shivani Herlekar against unseeded Anushka Bhise in the pre-quarterfinals.

In the women's quarterfinals, Shravni Patil overpowered second seed Shraddha Hakke 15-9, 15-8, while Prisha Shah executed an impressive comeback against fourth seed Netra Jhalani to win 8-15, 15-7, 15-2, earning her a place in the semifinals.

(With inputs from agencies.)