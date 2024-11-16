Left Menu

Thrilling Upsets and Triumphs at Maharashtra Open Badminton Semifinals

The Maharashtra State Open badminton tournament witnessed thrilling performances, with top seed Tanay Mehendale advancing to the men's semifinals. In the women's section, top seeds faced unexpected defeats, while Prisha Shah made a remarkable comeback to secure a semifinal spot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-11-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 19:24 IST
Thrilling Upsets and Triumphs at Maharashtra Open Badminton Semifinals
  • Country:
  • India

Top-seeded Tanay Mehendale staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Mishil Shah, securing his place in the men's semifinals of the Maharashtra State Open badminton tournament 2024 on Saturday. Mehendale triumphed 17-15, 15-11, showcasing his resilience.

In another men's singles quarterfinal, the second seed, Shvetank Karnik, successfully overcame Piyush Kamble with scores of 15-11, 15-10, cementing a spot in the last eight. On the women's side, the top four seeds faced surprising exits, including a narrow 29-30 defeat for top seed Shivani Herlekar against unseeded Anushka Bhise in the pre-quarterfinals.

In the women's quarterfinals, Shravni Patil overpowered second seed Shraddha Hakke 15-9, 15-8, while Prisha Shah executed an impressive comeback against fourth seed Netra Jhalani to win 8-15, 15-7, 15-2, earning her a place in the semifinals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024