Rahkeem Cornwall Aims for Glory as Atlanta Blackcaps' Leader at USPL Season 3

As the United States Premier League Season 3 approaches, West Indies all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall is set to lead the Atlanta Blackcaps with ambitions of seizing the championship. The tournament promises a whirlwind of cricket action at Florida's Broward County Stadium from November 22 to December 1.

Cornwall, a seasoned cricketer with 10 Test matches and 84 T20s under his belt, is optimistic about his squad's potential. 'It is an honour to lead Atlanta Blackcaps,' he expressed, recalling the team's semi-final feat last season, and envisioning a finals berth this year.

The USPL is set to feature thrilling matchups daily, save for special days like the semi-finals on November 29 and the grand finale on December 1. All eyes are on the opening day, showcasing a prominent duel between Carolina Eagles and California Golden Eagles, followed by the Atlanta Blackcaps facing Maryland Mavericks.

(With inputs from agencies.)