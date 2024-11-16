Left Menu

Rahkeem Cornwall Aims for Glory as Atlanta Blackcaps' Leader at USPL Season 3

West Indies' Rahkeem Cornwall prepares to lead Atlanta Blackcaps in the United States Premier League Season 3, from November 22 to December 1 at Broward County Stadium, Florida. The team, having reached the semi-finals last season, aims to clinch the title this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 21:26 IST
West Indies all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Cornwall, a seasoned cricketer with 10 Test matches and 84 T20s under his belt, is optimistic about his squad's potential. 'It is an honour to lead Atlanta Blackcaps,' he expressed, recalling the team's semi-final feat last season, and envisioning a finals berth this year.

Cornwall, a seasoned cricketer with 10 Test matches and 84 T20s under his belt, is optimistic about his squad's potential. 'It is an honour to lead Atlanta Blackcaps,' he expressed, recalling the team's semi-final feat last season, and envisioning a finals berth this year.

The USPL is set to feature thrilling matchups daily, save for special days like the semi-finals on November 29 and the grand finale on December 1. All eyes are on the opening day, showcasing a prominent duel between Carolina Eagles and California Golden Eagles, followed by the Atlanta Blackcaps facing Maryland Mavericks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

