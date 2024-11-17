France Topples All Blacks in Thrilling Autumn Series Showdown

In a nail-biting clash, France showcased their unpredictable prowess by narrowly defeating the All Blacks 30-29 in the autumn series, snapping New Zealand's five-test winning streak.

French coach Fabien Galthie's men demonstrated remarkable resilience, sealing victory with tries from Romain Buros, Paul Boudehent, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, and a solid 15-point contribution from Thomas Ramos' boot. New Zealand, fresh off back-to-back victories in the Rugby Championship and triumphs over Japan, England, and Ireland, were eager for revenge after last year's World Cup loss to the French.

Despite tries from Peter Lakai and Cam Roigard, along with vital kicks from Beauden Barrett and Damian McKenzie, the All Blacks were bested by France for the third consecutive time.

(With inputs from agencies.)