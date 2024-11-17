Left Menu

Jake Paul Sets Sights on Championship Dreams Amidst Boxing Drama

Jake Paul, a YouTuber-turned-boxer, aims to fight for a championship belt within two years. Despite his recent victory against the retired Mike Tyson, questions remain about when Paul will fight a prime contender. Tyson, who recently faced health challenges, hinted at potential future fights, possibly involving Logan Paul.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Arlington | Updated: 17-11-2024 11:38 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 11:38 IST
Jake Paul, the social media sensation-turned-boxer, envisions himself contending for a championship title within the next 24 months. The 27-year-old claimed a decisive victory over the legendary Mike Tyson, in an event at the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium. The eight-round bout saw Paul win in a unanimous decision and continue to bolster his reputation.

Meanwhile, Tyson's return to the ring after a health scare, where he required multiple blood transfusions, added a layer of drama to the much-publicized fight. Although Tyson didn't immediately declare his retirement, he hinted at future potential matchups, possibly involving Jake's brother, Logan Paul.

Adding to the excitement, the bout marked Netflix's first live sports event, drawing an impressive audience in millions. However, questions persist regarding Paul's next opponent, as he aims to take on formidable competitors like Canelo Alvarez in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

