Odisha Clinches 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship Title

The Hockey Association of Odisha emerged triumphant on Saturday, overpowering Hockey Haryana to clinch the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship title. Held at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai, this decisive victory closed a thrilling tournament finale.

A spectacular 5-1 win marked Odisha's dominance in the final. Rajat Akash Tirkey initiated the scoring in the 11th minute, capitalizing on a clever setup by Sudeep Chirmako. Pratap Lakra extended the lead with a penalty stroke in the third quarter, while Shilanand Lakra delivered a hat-trick in the fourth, cementing the victory. Haryana's lone response came from Joginder Singh during the waning moments.

In the battle for third place, Uttar Pradesh Hockey toppled Manipur Hockey 2-1. Captain Lalit Kumar Upadhyay broke the initial deadlock, with Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh equalizing for Manipur in the third quarter. Rajkumar Pal's decisive goal in the final quarter sealed Uttar Pradesh's triumph.

