Sri Lanka Dominates New Zealand in ODI Clash
Sri Lanka elected to field after winning the toss in the second ODI against New Zealand. Kusal Mendis and Avishka Fernando led the team to victory in the first match, using the DLS method due to rain. The series serves as New Zealand's preparation for the upcoming Champions Trophy.
Sri Lanka, having won the toss, opted to field in the second of the three one-day internationals against New Zealand on Sunday. This move comes after their stunning 45-run triumph in the first ODI, thanks to centuries from Kusal Mendis and Avishka Fernando.
The initial win, achieved under the DLS method due to rain interruptions, gave Sri Lanka a 1-0 lead in the series. New Zealand, meanwhile, retained their lineup, despite initial struggles against the hosts' spinners, including three players who made their ODI debuts.
Sri Lanka bolstered their spin attack by bringing in left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage, replacing fast bowler Dushan Madushanka. This series also provides a testing ground for New Zealand ahead of the Champions Trophy, a tournament Sri Lanka missed qualifying for last year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mohammad Rizwan Leads Pakistan's ODI Reboot Ahead of Champions Trophy
PCB Adjusts 2025 Champions Trophy Schedule Amid India Travel Concerns
Pakistan Open to Schedule Adjustments for 2025 Champions Trophy
India's Standoff with Pakistan Over ICC Champions Trophy
India Women's Hockey Team Gears Up for Bihar Champions Trophy with New Leadership