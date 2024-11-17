Sri Lanka Dominates New Zealand in ODI Clash

Sri Lanka, having won the toss, opted to field in the second of the three one-day internationals against New Zealand on Sunday. This move comes after their stunning 45-run triumph in the first ODI, thanks to centuries from Kusal Mendis and Avishka Fernando.

The initial win, achieved under the DLS method due to rain interruptions, gave Sri Lanka a 1-0 lead in the series. New Zealand, meanwhile, retained their lineup, despite initial struggles against the hosts' spinners, including three players who made their ODI debuts.

Sri Lanka bolstered their spin attack by bringing in left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage, replacing fast bowler Dushan Madushanka. This series also provides a testing ground for New Zealand ahead of the Champions Trophy, a tournament Sri Lanka missed qualifying for last year.

