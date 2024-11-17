Left Menu

Cheslin Kolbe: South Africa's Speedster Shines at Twickenham

Cheslin Kolbe delivered an outstanding performance with two tries in South Africa's 29-20 win over England at Twickenham. Known for his speed and agility, he remains grounded despite accolades. Coach Rassie Erasmus praises his humility and effectiveness.

Updated: 17-11-2024 15:42 IST
England faced familiar brilliance from South African winger Cheslin Kolbe, who scored two exceptional tries in their 29-20 defeat at Twickenham on Saturday. His dazzling performance earned him the man of the match title, highlighting his unmatched speed and agility.

Kolbe's first try came from a precise kick by Manie Libbok, as he effortlessly stepped inside England's defense. The second try was a testament to his incredible pace, finishing a move he started following Damian de Allende's powerful run.

Coach Rassie Erasmus commended Kolbe's down-to-earth nature, attributing it to his success across various championships. Despite injury setbacks, Kolbe has achieved 18 tries in 39 appearances for South Africa, showcasing his consistent brilliance on the field.

