Left Menu

China's Quest: Renewed Confidence Faces Japan Test

China's national soccer team, led by Branko Ivankovic, eyes further success in World Cup qualifiers. Following wins against Indonesia and Bahrain, they face Japan, who previously handed them a heavy defeat. The match is pivotal for China's ambitions to secure a spot in the 2026 finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 15:57 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 15:57 IST
China's Quest: Renewed Confidence Faces Japan Test
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's national soccer team, under the guidance of Branko Ivankovic, is gearing up for a critical World Cup qualifying match against Japan. The game comes after a promising recovery, marked by victories over Indonesia and Bahrain, reigniting hopes of reaching the 2026 World Cup.

Ivankovic acknowledges the difficulty of the current qualifying group, stating, "Japan, Australia, and Saudi Arabia are on another level, but we've shown we can compete." Securing a top-four spot is crucial for China's aspirations, as they aim to achieve their first World Cup appearance since 2002.

Japan leads the group and poses a formidable challenge, reminding China of their 7-0 defeat in September. Nevertheless, the Chinese squad is determined to capitalize on their momentum and make a significant impact on the path to the 2026 finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024