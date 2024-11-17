China's Quest: Renewed Confidence Faces Japan Test

China's national soccer team, under the guidance of Branko Ivankovic, is gearing up for a critical World Cup qualifying match against Japan. The game comes after a promising recovery, marked by victories over Indonesia and Bahrain, reigniting hopes of reaching the 2026 World Cup.

Ivankovic acknowledges the difficulty of the current qualifying group, stating, "Japan, Australia, and Saudi Arabia are on another level, but we've shown we can compete." Securing a top-four spot is crucial for China's aspirations, as they aim to achieve their first World Cup appearance since 2002.

Japan leads the group and poses a formidable challenge, reminding China of their 7-0 defeat in September. Nevertheless, the Chinese squad is determined to capitalize on their momentum and make a significant impact on the path to the 2026 finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)