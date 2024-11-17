Left Menu

Injury Could Sideline Shubman Gill from Crucial Border-Gavaskar Test Opener

India's Shubman Gill is likely to miss the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia due to an injury sustained while fielding. Despite no official BCCI confirmation, reports suggest Gill's absence. The series begins on November 22 in Perth, with subsequent fixtures in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 17:08 IST
Injury Could Sideline Shubman Gill from Crucial Border-Gavaskar Test Opener
Shubman Gill (Photo: Instagram/@shubmangill). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

India's promising young batter, Shubman Gill, is reportedly set to miss the first Test of the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Perth due to a hand injury sustained while fielding, according to ESPNcricinfo. Despite the absence of an official statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), sources suggest that Gill may be unavailable for the match at the Optus Stadium.

Gill, who was injured during an intra-squad match, had earlier scored 28 runs before being dismissed and subsequently returned to score an unbeaten 42*. He has been in notable form, with an impressive career batting average at number three, amassing 926 runs in 14 matches with three centuries. This year alone, Gill has accumulated 806 runs at an average of 47.41 in 19 innings, posing a significant impact at the crease.

The four-match series between India and Australia will kick off on November 22 in Perth, followed by a day-night Test in Adelaide from December 6-10. The third Test will be held at The Gabba in Brisbane from December 14-18, while the Boxing Day Test is scheduled for December 26-30 in Melbourne. The series will conclude with a final Test in Sydney from January 3-7, promising a thrilling conclusion to this historic cricket rivalry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024