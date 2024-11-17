Injury Could Sideline Shubman Gill from Crucial Border-Gavaskar Test Opener

India's promising young batter, Shubman Gill, is reportedly set to miss the first Test of the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Perth due to a hand injury sustained while fielding, according to ESPNcricinfo. Despite the absence of an official statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), sources suggest that Gill may be unavailable for the match at the Optus Stadium.

Gill, who was injured during an intra-squad match, had earlier scored 28 runs before being dismissed and subsequently returned to score an unbeaten 42*. He has been in notable form, with an impressive career batting average at number three, amassing 926 runs in 14 matches with three centuries. This year alone, Gill has accumulated 806 runs at an average of 47.41 in 19 innings, posing a significant impact at the crease.

The four-match series between India and Australia will kick off on November 22 in Perth, followed by a day-night Test in Adelaide from December 6-10. The third Test will be held at The Gabba in Brisbane from December 14-18, while the Boxing Day Test is scheduled for December 26-30 in Melbourne. The series will conclude with a final Test in Sydney from January 3-7, promising a thrilling conclusion to this historic cricket rivalry.

(With inputs from agencies.)