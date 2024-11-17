India Storms into Semifinals with Unbeaten Record
India, the defending champions, advanced to the Women's Asian Champions Trophy semifinals undefeated, beating Japan 3-0. Deepika's late brace, after Navneet Kaur’s opening goal, secured the victory. India will face Japan again in the semifinals, while China plays Malaysia. Deepika leads the tournament with 10 goals.
In an impressive display of skill and determination, India, the reigning champions, charged into the semifinals of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy with an unblemished record, prevailing over Japan 3-0 in a commanding performance on Sunday.
Star striker Deepika continued her remarkable streak, delivering a swift brace from penalty corners in the final quarter after vice-captain Navneet Kaur had opened the scoring in the 37th minute. This victory ensured India topped the league stage with a perfect 15 points from five matches, outperforming Olympic silver medallists China.
India is set to confront Japan once more in Tuesday's semifinal, while China will face third-placed Malaysia in the other semifinal clash. Deepika, currently the tournament's leading scorer, boasts an impressive tally of 10 goals, highlighting her tournament dominance.
