Steve Smith: A Crucial Test Amidst a Decline

Australian batting maestro Steve Smith is facing perhaps the most critical Test series of his career as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy commences at home against India on November 22 in Perth. Smith, once deemed invincible, now has a massive opportunity to reaffirm his dominance in the familiar confines of home pitches.

From 2014 to 2022, Smith maintained an extraordinary streak in Test cricket, amassing 7,573 runs in 75 matches with an average of 67.02. However, since the beginning of 2023, a glaring decline has been evident. Smith's batting average slipped to 39.67 over 18 matches, and his famed consistency has wavered.

The ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle has reflected this drop in form, as Smith is notably absent from the top 10 run-scorers. Back at his preferred number four position, he is expected to play a crucial role in Australia's quest to stay at the top of the ICC rankings.

(With inputs from agencies.)