South Africa and Australia Prepare for 2025 ICC World Test Championship Clash

The anticipation is building as South Africa and Australia set their sights on the ICC World Test Championship Final at Lord's in 2025. Scott Boland, a pivotal Australian paceman, is determined to ensure his presence in the squad following Australia's remarkable performance in the 2023 final.

Boland, who played a key role in Australia's maiden triumph in the 2023 final, aims to conquer challenges again. Known for a stellar spell against key players like Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli, his contributions helped Australia clinch victory at The Oval. His impressive performance continues to be a testament to his skill, especially during the recent Border-Gavaskar series.

As Boland recovers from a knee injury, his focus is on strategic preparation for the upcoming matches. Competing with fellow pacers Hazlewood, Cummins, and Starc, Boland aims to make the cut for both the single Test in England and the Caribbean series. Meanwhile, Australia readies itself to defend its title against debut finalists South Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)