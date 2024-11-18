Left Menu

Wallabies Deliver Shocking Defeat to Struggling Wales

Australia's rugby team dominated Wales with a 52-20 win, marking Wales' 11th consecutive loss. Matt Faessler and Tom Wright both scored hat-tricks, solidifying Australia's triumph. Pressure mounts on Wales' coach Warren Gatland amid the team's ongoing struggles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 00:41 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 00:41 IST
The Wallabies delivered a resounding 52-20 victory over Wales in Sunday's match, as Australia soared through remarkable performances by hooker Matt Faessler and fullback Tom Wright, both achieving hat-tricks. Wales, facing their 11th consecutive defeat, are now in a precarious position as pressure mounts on veteran coach Warren Gatland.

Australia demonstrated a significant improvement from their previous struggles, following up their recent win over England with this stunning triumph in Cardiff. Australia's Nick Frost and Len Ikitau also crossed the try line, while Noah Lolesio successfully kicked six conversions to finish the job.

Despite early attempts to mend the gap with points from Aaron Wainwright and Ben Thomas, Wales' efforts were thwarted as Australia capitalized on strategic opportunities, further silencing the home crowd. Australia's continued dominance culminated in a record-breaking score, leaving a lasting impression on both teams' World Cup journeys.

(With inputs from agencies.)

