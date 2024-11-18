Britain Sails to Billie Jean King Cup Semis with Stellar Performances
Britain achieved a significant win by defeating Canada 2-0, advancing to the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals. Victories from Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter in the singles paved the way. They will face Slovakia next, while Poland and Italy contest the other semi-final.
Britain has taken a notable step forward in the Billie Jean King Cup, securing a 2-0 victory over defending champions Canada to advance into the semi-finals. Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter played pivotal roles with their singles wins.
Raducanu set the tone with a decisive 6-0, 7-5 win over Rebecca Marino, while Boulter clinched the semi-final spot by defeating Leylah Fernandez with a 6-2, 6-4 scoreline. Britain now looks ahead to a semi-final clash with Slovakia, while the other semi-final sees Poland taking on Italy.
Slovakia, in a surprise run, reached their first semi-final since 2002 after defeating Australia thanks to solid performances from Viktoria Hruncakova and Rebecca Sramkova. Slovakia had previously ousted the United States, record holders with 18 titles, in the quarter-finals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Former Ambassador Critiques Diplomatic Missteps in India-Canada Tensions
Malvika Bansod Reaches Hylo Open Final, Shetty Exits in Semi-finals
Call for Dialogue Amid India-Canada Tensions
BJP Leader Slams Canada's Charges: Calls for United Defence of India's Integrity
BJP Criticizes Congress for Silence on Hindu Temple Attacks in Canada