Britain Sails to Billie Jean King Cup Semis with Stellar Performances

Britain has taken a notable step forward in the Billie Jean King Cup, securing a 2-0 victory over defending champions Canada to advance into the semi-finals. Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter played pivotal roles with their singles wins.

Raducanu set the tone with a decisive 6-0, 7-5 win over Rebecca Marino, while Boulter clinched the semi-final spot by defeating Leylah Fernandez with a 6-2, 6-4 scoreline. Britain now looks ahead to a semi-final clash with Slovakia, while the other semi-final sees Poland taking on Italy.

Slovakia, in a surprise run, reached their first semi-final since 2002 after defeating Australia thanks to solid performances from Viktoria Hruncakova and Rebecca Sramkova. Slovakia had previously ousted the United States, record holders with 18 titles, in the quarter-finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)