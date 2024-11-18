Left Menu

Sports Titans Rally as Ovechkin Approaches Gretzky's Record

Alex Ovechkin nears Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record with a hat trick. Notre Dame women's basketball dominates Lafayette. NBA fines LaMelo Ball $100K for an anti-gay phrase. Cavaliers extend an unbeaten streak to 15-0. Dallas Wings win WNBA draft lottery. James Harden climbs to second in NBA's all-time 3-pointers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 13:29 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 13:29 IST
Sports Titans Rally as Ovechkin Approaches Gretzky's Record
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Alex Ovechkin is inching closer to one of hockey's most iconic records. On Sunday, his hat trick propelled the Washington Capitals to victory over the Vegas Golden Knights, bringing him within 29 goals of Wayne Gretzky's all-time NHL scoring record of 894 goals.

In women's college basketball, Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo scored a season-high 29 points as her team dominated Lafayette. Meanwhile, in the NBA, LaMelo Ball's recent use of anti-gay language resulted in a hefty $100,000 fine from the league.

Other sports highlights include the Cleveland Cavaliers maintaining their flawless start to the NBA season with a win over the Charlotte Hornets and the Dallas Wings securing the first overall pick in the WNBA Draft for the first time in franchise history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024