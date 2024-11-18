Sports Titans Rally as Ovechkin Approaches Gretzky's Record
Alex Ovechkin nears Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record with a hat trick. Notre Dame women's basketball dominates Lafayette. NBA fines LaMelo Ball $100K for an anti-gay phrase. Cavaliers extend an unbeaten streak to 15-0. Dallas Wings win WNBA draft lottery. James Harden climbs to second in NBA's all-time 3-pointers.
Alex Ovechkin is inching closer to one of hockey's most iconic records. On Sunday, his hat trick propelled the Washington Capitals to victory over the Vegas Golden Knights, bringing him within 29 goals of Wayne Gretzky's all-time NHL scoring record of 894 goals.
In women's college basketball, Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo scored a season-high 29 points as her team dominated Lafayette. Meanwhile, in the NBA, LaMelo Ball's recent use of anti-gay language resulted in a hefty $100,000 fine from the league.
Other sports highlights include the Cleveland Cavaliers maintaining their flawless start to the NBA season with a win over the Charlotte Hornets and the Dallas Wings securing the first overall pick in the WNBA Draft for the first time in franchise history.
(With inputs from agencies.)
