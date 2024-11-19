Healy's Bold Strategy: Aussie Pace Attack Targets Kohli

Ian Healy, the legendary Australian wicketkeeper, has called for an aggressive strategy by Australia's pace attack against Indian cricket star Virat Kohli. Healy believes that targeting Kohli's front foot could help exploit any insecurities in the batsman's form during the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Kohli, despite a lean patch with just two centuries and 11 fifties in his last 60 Test innings, boasts a strong average of 54.0 in Australia. Healy has urged Australia's pace trio, including Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc, to employ specific tactics to unsettle Kohli.

Healy suggested alternating between targeting Kohli's front foot and employing short-pitched deliveries aimed at his body. He emphasized the need for precision, advising that bouncers should be aimed directly at Kohli's helmet badge to provoke uncertainty and potentially force errors.

