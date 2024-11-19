Healy's Bold Strategy: Aussie Pace Attack Targets Kohli
Legendary Australian wicketkeeper Ian Healy suggests Australia's pace attack should target Indian batsman Virat Kohli's front foot to exploit any weaknesses in his form. Healy advises a mix of strategies, including short-pitched ‘body bashing’ deliveries, to unsettle Kohli during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.
- Country:
- Australia
Ian Healy, the legendary Australian wicketkeeper, has called for an aggressive strategy by Australia's pace attack against Indian cricket star Virat Kohli. Healy believes that targeting Kohli's front foot could help exploit any insecurities in the batsman's form during the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Kohli, despite a lean patch with just two centuries and 11 fifties in his last 60 Test innings, boasts a strong average of 54.0 in Australia. Healy has urged Australia's pace trio, including Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc, to employ specific tactics to unsettle Kohli.
Healy suggested alternating between targeting Kohli's front foot and employing short-pitched deliveries aimed at his body. He emphasized the need for precision, advising that bouncers should be aimed directly at Kohli's helmet badge to provoke uncertainty and potentially force errors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Batting Woes Ahead of Crucial Border-Gavaskar Trophy Clash
Rohit Sharma Voices Concerns as India Gears Up for Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Trump's Unyielding Pursuit: Legal Battles and Election Tactics
Cricket Titans Brace for Upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Lithuanian Officials Expose Moscow's Parcel Sabotage Tactics