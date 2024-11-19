Shane Watson Advises Aussies on Kohli Strategy Ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Former all-rounder Shane Watson has advised the Australian team not to provoke Indian cricketer Virat Kohli during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, warning that confrontations often enhance Kohli's performance. Kohli has a remarkable track record against Australia, making it crucial for the Australians to approach the series strategically.
- Country:
- Australia
Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has issued a crucial piece of advice to the national team as they gear up for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy: avoid confrontations with Indian cricket sensation Virat Kohli.
Watson, who knows first-hand the intensity Kohli brings to the game, emphasized that provoking Kohli could only magnify his performance, drawing on past experiences where the Australian side faced challenges in curbing Kohli's prowess.
While Kohli seeks to regain form, his history of triumphs in Australia may leave the hosts strategizing carefully. On the flip side, Watson also backed Steve Smith to shine, hinting at a tactical shift for Australia with Smith's return to the number four batting slot.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Welcomes Iconic Rivals for Landmark Women's Cricket Series
Marnus Labuschagne Remembers Virat Kohli's Intensity Ahead of BGT Clash
Gautam Gambhir Announces Leadership Plans for India Vs Australia Test Series
Mushfiqur Rahim to Miss Test Series Against West Indies Due to Injury
KL Rahul's Injury Scare & Kohli's Form: Concerns Ahead of Australia's Test Series