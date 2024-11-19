Left Menu

Shane Watson Advises Aussies on Kohli Strategy Ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Former all-rounder Shane Watson has advised the Australian team not to provoke Indian cricketer Virat Kohli during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, warning that confrontations often enhance Kohli's performance. Kohli has a remarkable track record against Australia, making it crucial for the Australians to approach the series strategically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 19-11-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 15:40 IST
Virat Kohli Image Credit: Twitter (@BCCI)
  • Country:
  • Australia

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has issued a crucial piece of advice to the national team as they gear up for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy: avoid confrontations with Indian cricket sensation Virat Kohli.

Watson, who knows first-hand the intensity Kohli brings to the game, emphasized that provoking Kohli could only magnify his performance, drawing on past experiences where the Australian side faced challenges in curbing Kohli's prowess.

While Kohli seeks to regain form, his history of triumphs in Australia may leave the hosts strategizing carefully. On the flip side, Watson also backed Steve Smith to shine, hinting at a tactical shift for Australia with Smith's return to the number four batting slot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

