Werder Bremen Suspends X Account Over Hate Speech

Werder Bremen, a German soccer club, has stopped using the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, due to increased hate speech since its acquisition by Elon Musk. The club joins St. Pauli in migrating to Bluesky, citing concerns over radicalization and misuse of the platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bremen | Updated: 19-11-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 16:27 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a significant move, German soccer club Werder Bremen has halted its activities on the social media platform X, previously Twitter, following growing concerns over a surge in hate speech and extremist content.

The decision, announced after a club meeting on Monday, aligns Werder Bremen with fellow Bundesliga team St. Pauli, which had already transitioned to using the Bluesky platform.

The club, which boasts over half a million followers, cited the unchecked spread of hate speech, minority hatred, and conspiracy theories as reasons for its withdrawal, criticizing Elon Musk's influence over the platform since acquisition.

