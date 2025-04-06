Left Menu

Dream Debut Takes a Hit: Tiago Cardoso's First Concession in Bundesliga

Luxembourg goalkeeper Tiago Pereira Cardoso conceded his first goal for Borussia Moenchengladbach in a 1-1 draw with St. Pauli, ending a run of clean sheets. The team's Champions League aspirations took a minor hit but remains in contention, sitting sixth in the Bundesliga standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamburg | Updated: 06-04-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 22:14 IST
Goalkeeper Tiago Pereira Cardoso's promising start in the Bundesliga saw a hiccup as he conceded his inaugural goal for Borussia Moenchengladbach during a 1-1 draw against St. Pauli.

The 19-year-old Luxembourg native, benefiting from the absence of Moritz Nicolas and Jonas Omlin, has unexpectedly secured a starting spot. Before conceding, Cardoso was on track for a fourth consecutive clean sheet and victory until Dapo Afolayan's remarkable long-range shot characterized the game.

Despite Ko Itakura's goal offering Gladbach a lead, the draw leaves the team positioned sixth in the Bundesliga, two points shy of entering the Champions League qualifying spots. Meanwhile, St. Pauli maintains its place near the bottom of the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

