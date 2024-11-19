Warner Backs McSweeney for Record Test Summer Performance

Former Australian cricketer David Warner has thrown his weight behind his successor Nathan McSweeney, confidently predicting a standout performance in the forthcoming Test series. The South Australian batter, at just 25, is considered a key player as Australia and India prepare for the much-anticipated cricketing showdown.

Emerging victorious in a competitive selection series against India A, McSweeney impressed with 166 runs across two matches, notably scoring 88 to secure a win in the opening game. His first-class record boasts 2,252 runs with an average of 38.16, featuring six centuries and a best score of 127*.

Warner, while speaking to Fox Cricket, highlighted McSweeney's technique and resilience, crucial for long-form cricket. Partnering with Usman Khawaja, Warner expects the duo to forge a formidable opening partnership. He urged selectors to be patient, suggesting two summers of support for the young talent as he settles into the international arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)