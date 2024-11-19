Warner Backs McSweeney for Record Test Summer Performance
Former Australian opener David Warner has expressed strong support for Nathan McSweeney, anticipating him to achieve the highest score in the upcoming Test summer. McSweeney, a promising 25-year-old batter, is set to replace Warner in the Australian squad, bringing hopes of strong performances in the series against India.
Former Australian cricketer David Warner has thrown his weight behind his successor Nathan McSweeney, confidently predicting a standout performance in the forthcoming Test series. The South Australian batter, at just 25, is considered a key player as Australia and India prepare for the much-anticipated cricketing showdown.
Emerging victorious in a competitive selection series against India A, McSweeney impressed with 166 runs across two matches, notably scoring 88 to secure a win in the opening game. His first-class record boasts 2,252 runs with an average of 38.16, featuring six centuries and a best score of 127*.
Warner, while speaking to Fox Cricket, highlighted McSweeney's technique and resilience, crucial for long-form cricket. Partnering with Usman Khawaja, Warner expects the duo to forge a formidable opening partnership. He urged selectors to be patient, suggesting two summers of support for the young talent as he settles into the international arena.
