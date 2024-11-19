Left Menu

Bavuma Leads Proteas Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series

South Africa has announced their 14-player squad for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, with Temba Bavuma returning as captain after recovering from an elbow injury. Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee also make a return, providing significant strength to the team. The series begins on November 27.

Temba Bavuma with Team South Africa. (Picture: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • South Africa

South Africa unveiled their 14-player lineup for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, marking the return of Temba Bavuma as captain, following his recovery from an elbow injury sustained prior to the Bangladesh series.

Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee make significant comebacks to the squad, last seen in action during the home series against India. Their return is anticipated to bolster the team's performance.

As quoted by the ICC, South Africa's Test team head coach Shukri Conrad highlighted Bavuma's leadership as a crucial asset. Conrad also praised the pacers' readiness after rigorous conditioning. The series will run from November 27 to December 9, with matches scheduled in Durban and Port Elizabeth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

