Bavuma Leads Proteas Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series

South Africa unveiled their 14-player lineup for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, marking the return of Temba Bavuma as captain, following his recovery from an elbow injury sustained prior to the Bangladesh series.

Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee make significant comebacks to the squad, last seen in action during the home series against India. Their return is anticipated to bolster the team's performance.

As quoted by the ICC, South Africa's Test team head coach Shukri Conrad highlighted Bavuma's leadership as a crucial asset. Conrad also praised the pacers' readiness after rigorous conditioning. The series will run from November 27 to December 9, with matches scheduled in Durban and Port Elizabeth.

