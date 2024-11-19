Left Menu

Gerald Coetzee Faces Reprimand as India Dominates South Africa in T20I Showdown

South Africa's Gerald Coetzee was reprimanded for an inappropriate comment during a T20I against India. Despite a strong Indian batting display, Coetzee accepted penalties and joined the Test squad. India's explosive innings led by Samson and Varma overshadowed South Africa's efforts, securing a decisive victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 18:55 IST
South Africa pacer Gerald Coetzee in action. (Picture: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development during the fourth T20I between South Africa and India, South African pacer Gerald Coetzee has found himself in hot water after being reprimanded by the ICC. The incident, arising from an inappropriate comment made by Coetzee to an umpire during the 15th over, resulted in a demerit point and a 50% reduction in his match fee.

Coetzee, 24, admitted to the Level 1 offence, accepting the sanctions imposed by match referee Andy Pycroft. Despite the disciplinary actions, Coetzee finds himself named in the South African Test squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka, set to begin on November 27.

Turning to the match details, India's captain Suryakumar Yadav's decision to bat first paid off handsomely. Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma crafted a formidable start with a 73-run partnership. The Indian batsmen dominated the innings, highlighted by Samson's rapid century in just 51 balls and Tilak Varma's subsequent hundred, leading to an imposing total of 283/1. South African bowlers struggled, with only Lutho Sipamla managing a wicket. In contrast, India's bowlers, including Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy, restricted South Africa to 148, securing a commanding 135-run victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

