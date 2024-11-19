Soccer Stars Kerr and Mewis Face Online Abuse After Baby Announcement

England women's soccer manager and Chelsea have publicly condemned the online abuse targeting Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis following their announcement of expecting a child.

Australia's captain, Kerr, shared the joyous news on Instagram, showing her and partner Mewis in photos. While many fans expressed their support, homophobic remarks also surfaced.

"It's very disappointing," remarked England manager Sarina Wiegman. Chelsea officials emphasized their firm stance against discrimination, advocating for inclusivity. West Ham, sharing in the joy, congratulated the couple.

(With inputs from agencies.)