Soccer Stars Kerr and Mewis Face Online Abuse After Baby Announcement

England women's soccer manager and Chelsea have condemned the online abuse directed at Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis following their pregnancy announcement. The couple received support but also faced homophobic comments. Both clubs expressed firm stances against discrimination, emphasizing their commitment to inclusivity.

Updated: 19-11-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 19:15 IST
Soccer Stars Kerr and Mewis Face Online Abuse After Baby Announcement
England women's soccer manager and Chelsea have publicly condemned the online abuse targeting Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis following their announcement of expecting a child.

Australia's captain, Kerr, shared the joyous news on Instagram, showing her and partner Mewis in photos. While many fans expressed their support, homophobic remarks also surfaced.

"It's very disappointing," remarked England manager Sarina Wiegman. Chelsea officials emphasized their firm stance against discrimination, advocating for inclusivity. West Ham, sharing in the joy, congratulated the couple.

