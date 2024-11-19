Soccer Stars Kerr and Mewis Face Online Abuse After Baby Announcement
England women's soccer manager and Chelsea have condemned the online abuse directed at Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis following their pregnancy announcement. The couple received support but also faced homophobic comments. Both clubs expressed firm stances against discrimination, emphasizing their commitment to inclusivity.
Australia's captain, Kerr, shared the joyous news on Instagram, showing her and partner Mewis in photos. While many fans expressed their support, homophobic remarks also surfaced.
"It's very disappointing," remarked England manager Sarina Wiegman. Chelsea officials emphasized their firm stance against discrimination, advocating for inclusivity. West Ham, sharing in the joy, congratulated the couple.
