Chelsea's Maresca Dismisses Manchester City Speculations

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca dismissed rumors connecting him to Manchester City. He emphasized his commitment to Chelsea, holding a contract until 2029, and praised his accomplishments at the club, including winning the Club World Cup. Despite past dissatisfaction, he stated he is content at Chelsea.

Enzo Maresca, the current coach of Chelsea, has firmly dismissed circulating rumors associating him with the managerial position at Manchester City. These speculations originate from a report by The Athletic, suggesting Maresca is a top candidate for the City job once Pep Guardiola steps down.

Guardiola remains contracted until the end of the next season, prompting City to allegedly commence contingency planning for his successor. However, Maresca insists, 'It's 100% speculation. There is no time for this kind of thing. I have a contract here until 2029. My focus is just about this club.'

Maresca, previously part of Guardiola's coaching staff at City, has achieved significant success since moving to Chelsea. Amid recent dissatisfaction over internal support issues, Maresca continues to affirm his commitment and satisfaction with his role at the club.

