Japan's Dominance in World Cup Qualifiers: A Masterclass in Teamwork

Japan continued its strong performance in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers by defeating China 3-1 in Xiamen. Koki Ogawa scored twice, leading the team to their fifth win in the third round of Asian preliminaries. Japan stands atop Group C, edging closer to securing a spot in their eighth consecutive finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 20:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japan advanced their World Cup ambitions with a convincing 3-1 victory over China in Xiamen during Tuesday's qualifying round. Koki Ogawa's two headers played a pivotal role, helping Japan maintain a clear lead at the top of Group C with 16 points from six matches.

Meanwhile, Indonesia pulled off an upset against Saudi Arabia with a 2-0 triumph, thanks to Marselino Ferdinan's impressive performance. Indonesia now stands level with the Saudis in Group C, each holding six points.

Uzbekistan managed to secure a narrow 1-0 win over North Korea in Group A, despite being down to ten men. Key matches loom as Iran faces Kyrgyzstan, and South Korea aims to uphold dominance against Palestine in the upcoming fixtures.

