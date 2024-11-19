Japan's Dominance in World Cup Qualifiers: A Masterclass in Teamwork
Japan continued its strong performance in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers by defeating China 3-1 in Xiamen. Koki Ogawa scored twice, leading the team to their fifth win in the third round of Asian preliminaries. Japan stands atop Group C, edging closer to securing a spot in their eighth consecutive finals.
Meanwhile, Indonesia pulled off an upset against Saudi Arabia with a 2-0 triumph, thanks to Marselino Ferdinan's impressive performance. Indonesia now stands level with the Saudis in Group C, each holding six points.
Uzbekistan managed to secure a narrow 1-0 win over North Korea in Group A, despite being down to ten men. Key matches loom as Iran faces Kyrgyzstan, and South Korea aims to uphold dominance against Palestine in the upcoming fixtures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
