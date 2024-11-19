Rafael Nadal's Final Volley: A Last Hurrah at Davis Cup

Rafael Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam champion, is gearing up for his curtain call in tennis, representing Spain in the singles match against the Netherlands at the Davis Cup Final 8. The veteran player will draw the curtain on his illustrious career after this event.

The eagerly anticipated matchups, with lineups announced an hour before the start, will take place at a packed Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena in southern Spain. Nadal, aged 38, is set to play Botic van de Zandschulp, who stands at 80th in the ATP rankings.

Should the series end in a 1-all tie in singles, a doubles showdown featuring Carlos Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers against Van de Zandschulp and Wesley Koolhof will decide which team moves on to the semifinals, adding an extra layer of intensity to this farewell event.

(With inputs from agencies.)