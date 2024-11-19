Left Menu

Thrilling Draw: Puneri Paltan and UP Yoddhas End in a Stalemate

The Pro Kabaddi League saw its fifth tie of the season as Puneri Paltan and UP Yoddhas ended their match with a 29-29 draw. Bhavani Rajput shone with a Super 10 for Yoddhas. Both teams took turns leading in a closely contested match at the Noida Indoor Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 22:09 IST
Players in action. (Picture: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Pro Kabaddi League's excitement continued as Puneri Paltan and UP Yoddhas reached a thrilling 29-29 deadlock at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Monday, marking the fifth tie of Season 11.

The match began with a swift start from defending champions Puneri Paltan, as Pankaj Mohite quickly made his mark with the opening tackle. They soon led 4-0, showcasing an early dominance. However, UP Yoddhas soon retaliated, leveling the scores through Ashu Singh's Super Tackle.

The second half saw fluctuating leads, with V Ajith Kumar's crucial raids keeping the pressure on. Despite some setbacks, Bhavani Rajput's stellar performance ensured UP Yoddhas were always in the hunt, culminating in his Super 10 heroics to secure a share of the spoils.

(With inputs from agencies.)

