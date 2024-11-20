Left Menu

Tears and Tributes: Nadal Bids Goodbye in Bittersweet Farewell

Rafael Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam champion, bid an emotional goodbye to tennis after participating in his last professional match during Spain’s Davis Cup defeat against the Netherlands. Despite losing, Nadal expressed gratitude for his career and the support he received throughout his journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 06:02 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 06:02 IST
Tears and Tributes: Nadal Bids Goodbye in Bittersweet Farewell
Rafael Nadal

In a poignant tribute to a remarkable career, tennis legend Rafael Nadal said farewell to the sport at a sold-out arena in Malaga. The ceremony followed Spain's 2-1 Davis Cup loss to the Netherlands, marking the end of Nadal's illustrious run.

Despite an emotional 15-minute speech in which he struggled to contain his tears, Nadal reflected on his journey with gratitude. He emphasized his goal of being a good person and expressed pride in his sporting and personal legacy.

Nadal's farewell was bittersweet as his on-court efforts fell short. However, he voiced no regrets, highlighting his privilege of turning his passion into a profession and the importance of his family and friends in his life's continuity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024