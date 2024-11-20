Left Menu

Fabio Lima Powers UAE to Stellar Victory in World Cup Qualifiers

Fabio Lima's four goals led the United Arab Emirates to a remarkable 5-0 victory over Qatar in Asia's World Cup qualifiers. The win solidifies UAE's position in Group A, keeping them in contention for a return to the World Cup after their debut in 1990.

In a spectacular display of football prowess, Fabio Lima netted four goals, propelling the United Arab Emirates to a resounding 5-0 victory over Qatar in the third phase of Asia's World Cup qualifying.

Brazil-born Lima opened the scoring early in Abu Dhabi, then added two penalties and a stunning free-kick, consolidating the UAE's third-place position in Group A.

This victory keeps the UAE on track for potentially securing a spot in the 2026 World Cup finals, with the expanded finals offering them a higher chance of qualification.

