Fabio Lima Powers UAE to Stellar Victory in World Cup Qualifiers
Fabio Lima's four goals led the United Arab Emirates to a remarkable 5-0 victory over Qatar in Asia's World Cup qualifiers. The win solidifies UAE's position in Group A, keeping them in contention for a return to the World Cup after their debut in 1990.
In a spectacular display of football prowess, Fabio Lima netted four goals, propelling the United Arab Emirates to a resounding 5-0 victory over Qatar in the third phase of Asia's World Cup qualifying.
Brazil-born Lima opened the scoring early in Abu Dhabi, then added two penalties and a stunning free-kick, consolidating the UAE's third-place position in Group A.
This victory keeps the UAE on track for potentially securing a spot in the 2026 World Cup finals, with the expanded finals offering them a higher chance of qualification.
(With inputs from agencies.)
