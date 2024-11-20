Left Menu

Gill's Fitness and Shami's Return: Key Talking Points Ahead of India vs Australia Test Series

As India and Australia prepare for their first Test at Perth, Shubman Gill's fitness remains uncertain with a decision pending on match day. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami's successful return post-injury bolsters India's pace attack against a formidable Australian squad, heating up the Border-Gavaskar Series.

Shubman Gill. (Photo- Shubman Gill Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Just ahead of the high-stakes first Test against Australia at Perth's Optus Stadium, Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel provided crucial insights into the fitness of promising young batter Shubman Gill. Having sustained a left-hand injury during an intra-squad match, Gill's participation remains uncertain. Morkel assured reporters that Gill is making daily progress and a decision regarding his selection will be made on the morning of the match.

This series marks a fierce clash between the top two teams in the ICC World Test Championship standings. India, aiming for redemption after a recent home defeat by New Zealand, hopes to improve their stance, while Australia strives to halt a streak of consecutive home series losses to India. Gill's potential absence is a hot topic, as he has impressed critics with 806 runs in 10 matches this season, averaging over 47, sparking speculation about his pivotal role in the series.

Simultaneously, the return of seasoned pacer Mohammad Shami is under the spotlight. Recently recovered from an ankle injury, Shami made an impactful comeback in domestic cricket. His experience, if drafted into the squad, is expected to be invaluable, especially with India's relatively inexperienced bowling lineup. The series will take place across renowned Australian venues, including a day-night Test in Adelaide and concluding at Sydney, promising thrilling encounters for cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

