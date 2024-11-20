Dion Nash Joins NZC Board, Succeeding Martin Snedden

On Wednesday, former New Zealand Test player Dion Nash was appointed as the new director of the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) Board. Nash, who boasts an impressive track record with 32 Test matches and 81 One Day Internationals for New Zealand, also served as a national selector following his active playing career.

The 53-year-old steps into the role vacated by Martin Snedden, who retired following a remarkable tenure filled with varied roles including player, chief executive, board member, chair of the board, and International Cricket Council director, as confirmed by a statement from NZC. Board chairman Diana Puketapu-Lyndon expressed her approval of Nash's appointment to the board.

"Having Dion's cricket and business acumen joining the board comes at a crucial time as Martin steps down," Puketapu-Lyndon remarked, as quoted by the official NZC website. "Martin's lengthy association with NZC stretching back to the eighties, marked by a significant 24-year contribution, has been pivotal. His blend of cricket expertise, legal knowledge, and management skills has driven NZC's transformation into a contemporary and forward-looking organization," she noted. Puketapu-Lyndon emphasized that Nash's expertise ensures the board's continued deep grasp of both community-level and high-performance cricket culture.

She further commented, "Dion's keen interest in not only playing but also the business aspects of cricket will be a great asset to us moving forward."

