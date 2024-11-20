Lakshya Sen's Resurgence: From Olympic Heartbreak to New Goals
Indian badminton player Lakshya Sen is focused on regaining fitness and building momentum after missing an Olympic medal. Despite recent challenges, Sen achieved a crucial win against Lee Zii Jia at the China Masters. His future targets include strong performances in Malaysia and the All England Championships.
Indian badminton star Lakshya Sen, despite the disappointment of missing out on an Olympic medal, is determined to regain his fitness and form. The young shuttler, hailing from Uttarakhand, faced a tough loss in the bronze-medal playoff at the Paris Olympics.
Despite initial setbacks in the following tournaments, Sen secured a significant victory against Lee Zii Jia at the China Masters Super 750, bringing some much-needed confidence. He expressed his determination to learn from these experiences and improve his game.
Looking ahead, Sen aims to perform strongly in upcoming competitions, particularly in Malaysia and the All England Championships in 2025, while focusing on his fitness and overcoming minor injuries.
