Left Menu

Lakshya Sen's Resurgence: From Olympic Heartbreak to New Goals

Indian badminton player Lakshya Sen is focused on regaining fitness and building momentum after missing an Olympic medal. Despite recent challenges, Sen achieved a crucial win against Lee Zii Jia at the China Masters. His future targets include strong performances in Malaysia and the All England Championships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shenzhen | Updated: 20-11-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:06 IST
Lakshya Sen's Resurgence: From Olympic Heartbreak to New Goals
Lakshya Sen
  • Country:
  • China

Indian badminton star Lakshya Sen, despite the disappointment of missing out on an Olympic medal, is determined to regain his fitness and form. The young shuttler, hailing from Uttarakhand, faced a tough loss in the bronze-medal playoff at the Paris Olympics.

Despite initial setbacks in the following tournaments, Sen secured a significant victory against Lee Zii Jia at the China Masters Super 750, bringing some much-needed confidence. He expressed his determination to learn from these experiences and improve his game.

Looking ahead, Sen aims to perform strongly in upcoming competitions, particularly in Malaysia and the All England Championships in 2025, while focusing on his fitness and overcoming minor injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024