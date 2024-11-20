France Revamps Lineup for Argentina Clash: Key Changes Announced

Fabien Galthie, the coach of France's rugby team, has announced significant squad changes for the upcoming match against Argentina, swapping out four players from the lineup that recently claimed victory over New Zealand.

Notably, Gregory Alldritt, the team's interim captain during the Six Nations, will not be playing, with Charles Ollivon from RC Toulon filling his shoes for the game at Stade de France on Friday. The coach emphasized that Alldritt remains a crucial part of the team, despite the decision.

Alongside Ollivon, Leo Barre, Francois Cros, and Uini Atonio have been called up, while Marko Gazzotti earns a spot on the bench. In contrast, Romain Buros will be absent due to incomplete recovery from a thigh injury. Galthie characterized Argentina as a formidable opponent, noting their significant recent performances.

