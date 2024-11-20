Left Menu

India Nominated as Finalist for World Athletics Award 2024

India has been shortlisted as one of six finalists for the World Athletics' Member Federations Award 2024, recognizing its efforts in coaches education and Kids' Athletics programme. The winner will be announced on December 1. Other finalists include Ghana, Paraguay, Portugal, Solomon Islands, and the United States.

Updated: 20-11-2024 17:37 IST
India has emerged as a finalist for the prestigious World Athletics' Member Federations Award 2024, owing to its strides in enhancing coaches education and the Kids' Athletics programme.

The award acknowledges a federation that has excelled in advancing the sport and showcasing notable achievements. Shortlisted federations were nominated by six area associations.

The highly anticipated winner will be disclosed on World Athletics' platforms come December 1. India is competing alongside Ghana, Paraguay, Portugal, Solomon Islands, and the United States.

