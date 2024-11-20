India Nominated as Finalist for World Athletics Award 2024
India has been shortlisted as one of six finalists for the World Athletics' Member Federations Award 2024, recognizing its efforts in coaches education and Kids' Athletics programme. The winner will be announced on December 1. Other finalists include Ghana, Paraguay, Portugal, Solomon Islands, and the United States.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Monaco | Updated: 20-11-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 17:27 IST
- Country:
- Monaco
India has emerged as a finalist for the prestigious World Athletics' Member Federations Award 2024, owing to its strides in enhancing coaches education and the Kids' Athletics programme.
The award acknowledges a federation that has excelled in advancing the sport and showcasing notable achievements. Shortlisted federations were nominated by six area associations.
The highly anticipated winner will be disclosed on World Athletics' platforms come December 1. India is competing alongside Ghana, Paraguay, Portugal, Solomon Islands, and the United States.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's Film Achieves Gotham Awards Nomination
Beyoncé Shines at Grammys with Record-Breaking 99 Nominations
Spotlight on the 2024 Grammy Nominations
Beyoncé Leads Historic Grammy Nominations: 2025's Trailblazing Music Event
Beyonce Reigns: 11 Grammy Nominations Highlight Country Music Crossover