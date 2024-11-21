Left Menu

Rise of Paris FC: Bernard Arnault's Ambitious Soccer Vision

Billionaire Bernard Arnault's family plans to elevate Paris FC, focusing on nurturing young talent. The family aims to transform the club into a top competitor in French and European soccer, rivaling teams like PSG. Arnault's project involves gradual growth with Red Bull's expertise in sports management.

Updated: 21-11-2024 00:13 IST
Rise of Paris FC: Bernard Arnault's Ambitious Soccer Vision

Billionaire Bernard Arnault's family is set to invest significantly in Paris FC, with plans to transform the team into one of France's premier soccer clubs. The Arnaults intend to focus on developing young players rather than purchasing stars from other teams. The deal to take over Paris FC is expected to finalize later this month, aligning with a trend of wealthy individuals acquiring soccer clubs throughout Europe.

In a strategic move, the family envisions a scenario where Paris FC could eventually challenge Ligue 1 titans like PSG. Antoine Arnault emphasized the importance of a methodical approach to growth, dreaming of someday facing off against teams like Liverpool in the Champions League. Despite not being a football enthusiast, Bernard Arnault recognized the potential value in the Paris FC brand.

While precise financial details remain undisclosed, estimates suggest the Arnault family might invest around 100 to 200 million euros in the club. Notably, no pressure will be exerted on LVMH's luxury brands, such as Louis Vuitton and Dior, to form partnerships with the club. However, parallel opportunities for collaboration remain open, fostering potential synergies in sports branding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

