Mohammed Shami Strikes Back: Criticized IPL Valuation Ignites Debate

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami responds to commentator Sanjay Manjrekar's remarks about a potential drop in his IPL auction value. After a successful Ranji Trophy performance, Shami's form suggests a promising return, yet concerns about injury may affect his valuation. Shami playfully retorts to Manjrekar's comments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 10:27 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 10:27 IST
Mohammed Shami (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent exchange, veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami addressed commentator-turned-critic Sanjay Manjrekar's assessment of his potential dipping value in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. Shami recently made a stunning comeback to competitive cricket after a hiatus due to an ankle injury.

Upon his return, Shami delivered an outstanding performance, spearheading Bengal's charge in the Ranji Trophy with remarkable figures of 7/57. This resurgence has bolstered his market prospects for the anticipated IPL auction in Jeddah, yet Manjrekar's comments have cast shadows of doubt.

Manjrekar expressed reservations on Star Sports about Shami's injury-prone history, suggesting it could lower his price tag if franchises fear a mid-season breakdown. In response, Shami humorously took to Instagram, hinting Manjrekar should preserve some insights for his own future. Shami remains a formidable force, finishing the 2023 IPL season as the top wicket-taker with 28 wickets from 17 matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

