Pat Cummins Aims for Elusive Test Series Win Against India

Pat Cummins, the skipper of the Australian cricket team, has his eyes set on a major achievement: a test series victory against India. Despite numerous World Cup and Ashes wins, Cummins and his team are yet to triumph in a test series against India, a goal they aim to achieve in the upcoming months.

Speaking on the eve of the series opener at Perth Stadium, Cummins remarked on the significance of this win for his teammates, many of whom have not experienced victory in the Border-Gavaskar series. With India's revamped squad, Cummins views this as a pivotal challenge for his team to tackle.

India will be led by pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah in the absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma. Australia, too, will see changes, with David Warner not opening. Cummins is optimistic about the team's new dynamics, especially with players like Nathan McSweeney stepping in alongside Usman Khawaja.

(With inputs from agencies.)