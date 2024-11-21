Ahmedabad Marathon: A Celebration of Sport and Solidarity

The vibrant city of Ahmedabad is set to host the 8th edition of its distinguished marathon on November 24. In a press briefing, city officials and stakeholders such as the Ahmedabad City Police and Health Department assured that all necessary preparations have been made, including medical facilities and a newly designed jersey for participants.

Noteworthy figures like David Cundy, Race Director, and Amir Sanghavi, Medical Director at KD Hospital, emphasized the robust medical and logistical arrangements in place. A sustainability initiative will recycle used water bottles for community benefit. Participants will pass landmarks including the Atal Bridge and Gandhi Ashram along the revamped route.

Ahmedabad City Police pledged a safe environment, and over 3,000 armed forces members will join as runners. With categories ranging from the full marathon to a 5 km race, this event stands as a pillar of athleticism and unity, enhanced by the #Run4OurSoldiers tribute to India's heroes, ensuring a seamlessly memorable experience for all involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)