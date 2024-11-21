Gambhir's Calm Command to Conquer Australia: Shastri's Sage Advice
Ravi Shastri shares his wisdom with India's current head coach, Gautam Gambhir, advising him to remain calm and avoid hasty decisions during the challenging Test series in Australia. Insights into player temperaments and empowering them are emphasized as key to triumph.
As India gears up for a grueling Test series in Australia, former head coach Ravi Shastri offers Gautam Gambhir crucial advice: maintain composure. Speaking at the Star Sports press room, Shastri advised Gambhir to keep a steady head amid the pressure of five Tests.
Despite being labeled 'prickly' by past Australian players, Gambhir's understanding of player temperaments is crucial. Shastri emphasizes empowering players by recognizing their diverse backgrounds and potential, key for thriving under varying match conditions.
India, facing a formidable Australian team, stands undaunted with Jasprit Bumrah temporarily leading in Perth. Shastri cautions against overexertion due to captaincy. The strategic advantage lies in KL Rahul's potential to 'bat long,' making early Tests in Perth and Adelaide decisive for series dominance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
