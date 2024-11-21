Devdutt Padikkal: Stepping Up for India's Test Challenge

Young Indian cricketer Devdutt Padikkal could soon take center stage in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, as senior teammate Mayank Agarwal highlights the need for adaptability and resilience. With Shubman Gill sidelined due to injury, Padikkal stands ready to seize the opportunity.

Initially excluded from India's extensive 18-member squad, Padikkal was asked to remain in Australia after unofficial Tests due to a blow sustained by Gill. As preparations intensify, Padikkal finds himself on the brink of his second Test appearance after debuting against England in March, marked by BCCI's promotional video on social media, signaling his probable inclusion.

Agarwal shares insights into the Indian team's preparation for the challenging Australian conditions, emphasizing the mental and strategic readiness of players like KL Rahul, who is set to open. The focus remains on adaptability, with Agarwal trusting in his teammates' ability to overcome adversities and excel in high-pressure situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)