Left Menu

Devdutt Padikkal: Stepping Up for India's Test Challenge

Young cricketer Devdutt Padikkal may play in the first Test against Australia, stepping in after Shubman Gill's injury. His Karnataka teammate Mayank Agarwal emphasizes the importance of mindset, preparation, and adaptability for success. Padikkal feels ready, citing intense training and a strong team environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-11-2024 16:49 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 16:49 IST
Devdutt Padikkal: Stepping Up for India's Test Challenge
Devdutt Padikkal
  • Country:
  • India

Young Indian cricketer Devdutt Padikkal could soon take center stage in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, as senior teammate Mayank Agarwal highlights the need for adaptability and resilience. With Shubman Gill sidelined due to injury, Padikkal stands ready to seize the opportunity.

Initially excluded from India's extensive 18-member squad, Padikkal was asked to remain in Australia after unofficial Tests due to a blow sustained by Gill. As preparations intensify, Padikkal finds himself on the brink of his second Test appearance after debuting against England in March, marked by BCCI's promotional video on social media, signaling his probable inclusion.

Agarwal shares insights into the Indian team's preparation for the challenging Australian conditions, emphasizing the mental and strategic readiness of players like KL Rahul, who is set to open. The focus remains on adaptability, with Agarwal trusting in his teammates' ability to overcome adversities and excel in high-pressure situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024