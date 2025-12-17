Shubman Gill's Injury Sidelines Him from India-South Africa T20 Series

India's vice-captain Shubman Gill will miss the last two T20I matches against South Africa following a toe injury sustained during practice, sources confirmed to PTI.

The injury occurred during an extended net session, casting doubt over his participation in upcoming matches, including the potential series in Ahmedabad.

The cricket board and coaching staff, led by Gautam Gambhir, continue to support Gill ahead of the T20 World Cup, despite his recent unimpressive scores.

(With inputs from agencies.)