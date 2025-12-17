Left Menu

Shubman Gill's Injury Sidelines Him from India-South Africa T20 Series

India's vice-captain Shubman Gill has been ruled out of two T20I games against South Africa due to a toe injury. Gill sustained the injury during practice, and his participation in upcoming matches remains uncertain. Despite recent critics, he enjoys strong backing from the coaching team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 17-12-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 20:20 IST
Shubman Gill's Injury Sidelines Him from India-South Africa T20 Series
Shubman Gill
  • Country:
  • India

India's vice-captain Shubman Gill will miss the last two T20I matches against South Africa following a toe injury sustained during practice, sources confirmed to PTI.

The injury occurred during an extended net session, casting doubt over his participation in upcoming matches, including the potential series in Ahmedabad.

The cricket board and coaching staff, led by Gautam Gambhir, continue to support Gill ahead of the T20 World Cup, despite his recent unimpressive scores.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025