Shubman Gill's Injury Sidelines Him from India-South Africa T20 Series
India's vice-captain Shubman Gill has been ruled out of two T20I games against South Africa due to a toe injury. Gill sustained the injury during practice, and his participation in upcoming matches remains uncertain. Despite recent critics, he enjoys strong backing from the coaching team.
India's vice-captain Shubman Gill will miss the last two T20I matches against South Africa following a toe injury sustained during practice, sources confirmed to PTI.
The injury occurred during an extended net session, casting doubt over his participation in upcoming matches, including the potential series in Ahmedabad.
The cricket board and coaching staff, led by Gautam Gambhir, continue to support Gill ahead of the T20 World Cup, despite his recent unimpressive scores.
