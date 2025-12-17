Shubman Gill's Series Setback: Toe Injury Sidelining Vice-Captain

Out-of-form Indian vice-captain, Shubman Gill, has been sidelined from the last two T20I matches against South Africa following a toe injury. Sources indicate the incident occurred during a training session, leading to concerted efforts to ensure his quick recovery.

On the eve of the pivotal fourth T20I, Gill endured a batting session at the nets where a toe injury forced him out of the game. A BCCI insider revealed the pain left him limping, making it infeasible for him to participate, especially with a key series against New Zealand and the T20 World Cup approaching.

Previously missing the Test and ODI series due to a neck injury, Gill's return has been marred by struggles, with low scores and a lack of form. Nonetheless, the coaching staff, led by Gautam Gambhir, remain optimistic about his performance come the T20 World Cup next February.

