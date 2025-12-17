Shubman Gill's Series Setback: Toe Injury Sidelining Vice-Captain
Indian vice-captain Shubman Gill has been sidelined from the last two T20Is against South Africa due to a toe injury sustained during practice. While Gill's form was already under scrutiny, precautions are being taken before the T20 World Cup. Gill previously missed the Test and ODI series due to injury.
Out-of-form Indian vice-captain, Shubman Gill, has been sidelined from the last two T20I matches against South Africa following a toe injury. Sources indicate the incident occurred during a training session, leading to concerted efforts to ensure his quick recovery.
On the eve of the pivotal fourth T20I, Gill endured a batting session at the nets where a toe injury forced him out of the game. A BCCI insider revealed the pain left him limping, making it infeasible for him to participate, especially with a key series against New Zealand and the T20 World Cup approaching.
Previously missing the Test and ODI series due to a neck injury, Gill's return has been marred by struggles, with low scores and a lack of form. Nonetheless, the coaching staff, led by Gautam Gambhir, remain optimistic about his performance come the T20 World Cup next February.
(With inputs from agencies.)
