Left Menu

Shubman Gill's Series Setback: Toe Injury Sidelining Vice-Captain

Indian vice-captain Shubman Gill has been sidelined from the last two T20Is against South Africa due to a toe injury sustained during practice. While Gill's form was already under scrutiny, precautions are being taken before the T20 World Cup. Gill previously missed the Test and ODI series due to injury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 17-12-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 20:08 IST
Shubman Gill's Series Setback: Toe Injury Sidelining Vice-Captain
Shubman Gill
  • Country:
  • India

Out-of-form Indian vice-captain, Shubman Gill, has been sidelined from the last two T20I matches against South Africa following a toe injury. Sources indicate the incident occurred during a training session, leading to concerted efforts to ensure his quick recovery.

On the eve of the pivotal fourth T20I, Gill endured a batting session at the nets where a toe injury forced him out of the game. A BCCI insider revealed the pain left him limping, making it infeasible for him to participate, especially with a key series against New Zealand and the T20 World Cup approaching.

Previously missing the Test and ODI series due to a neck injury, Gill's return has been marred by struggles, with low scores and a lack of form. Nonetheless, the coaching staff, led by Gautam Gambhir, remain optimistic about his performance come the T20 World Cup next February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025