AC Milan Eyes Advantage in Juventus Injury Crisis Showdown

AC Milan aims to exploit Juventus' injury woes as they clash at San Siro on Saturday, with both sides desperate for a win to stay in the competitive Serie A title race. Trailing Napoli by eight points, Milan cannot afford to falter.

Milan, with a game in hand, faces Juventus who are hit by injuries to key players like Dusan Vlahovic, Arkadiusz Milik, and several others. Juventus, unbeaten so far, face major challenges with their squad depth tested against a resilient Milan side.

The match is crucial in a tightly packed leaderboard, where the gap from leaders Napoli to sixth-placed Juve is a mere two points. Notably, AS Roma, led by Claudio Ranieri, compete against Napoli, while other Serie A clashes see Inter and Atalanta fight to climb the standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)