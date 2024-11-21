AC Milan Eyes Advantage in Juventus Injury Crisis Showdown
AC Milan faces Juventus at San Siro on Saturday, aiming to capitalize on Juventus’ injury struggles to stay in the Serie A title race. With key players sidelined, Juventus risks slipping further in standings. Milan must win to avoid falling further behind leaders Napoli.
AC Milan aims to exploit Juventus' injury woes as they clash at San Siro on Saturday, with both sides desperate for a win to stay in the competitive Serie A title race. Trailing Napoli by eight points, Milan cannot afford to falter.
Milan, with a game in hand, faces Juventus who are hit by injuries to key players like Dusan Vlahovic, Arkadiusz Milik, and several others. Juventus, unbeaten so far, face major challenges with their squad depth tested against a resilient Milan side.
The match is crucial in a tightly packed leaderboard, where the gap from leaders Napoli to sixth-placed Juve is a mere two points. Notably, AS Roma, led by Claudio Ranieri, compete against Napoli, while other Serie A clashes see Inter and Atalanta fight to climb the standings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AC Milan
- Juventus
- Serie A
- injury crisis
- San Siro
- Napoli
- Claudio Ranieri
- AS Roma
- Inter Milan
- Atalanta