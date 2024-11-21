Left Menu

AC Milan Eyes Advantage in Juventus Injury Crisis Showdown

AC Milan faces Juventus at San Siro on Saturday, aiming to capitalize on Juventus’ injury struggles to stay in the Serie A title race. With key players sidelined, Juventus risks slipping further in standings. Milan must win to avoid falling further behind leaders Napoli.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 18:35 IST
AC Milan Eyes Advantage in Juventus Injury Crisis Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

AC Milan aims to exploit Juventus' injury woes as they clash at San Siro on Saturday, with both sides desperate for a win to stay in the competitive Serie A title race. Trailing Napoli by eight points, Milan cannot afford to falter.

Milan, with a game in hand, faces Juventus who are hit by injuries to key players like Dusan Vlahovic, Arkadiusz Milik, and several others. Juventus, unbeaten so far, face major challenges with their squad depth tested against a resilient Milan side.

The match is crucial in a tightly packed leaderboard, where the gap from leaders Napoli to sixth-placed Juve is a mere two points. Notably, AS Roma, led by Claudio Ranieri, compete against Napoli, while other Serie A clashes see Inter and Atalanta fight to climb the standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024