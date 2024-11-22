Ovechkin's Unfortunate Pause in Record-Breaking Quest

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is temporarily sidelined in his pursuit of Wayne Gretzky's legendary NHL goal-scoring record due to a broken left fibula, the team announced Thursday.

The injury, incurred during a collision on Monday, is expected to keep Ovechkin out for four to six weeks. The daunting challenge of surpassing Gretzky's 894 career goals remains, with Ovechkin sitting 27 goals shy.

Having entered the 2024-25 season needing 42 goals to break the unapproachable record, the 39-year-old Russian made a strong start, leading the league with 15 goals in 18 games. This unfortunate pause marks Ovechkin's longest career absence.

