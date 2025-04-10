Thrills and Goals: Day 6 of the Hockey India Championship

The sixth day of the 15th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, witnessed a sequence of exhilarating matches packed with superior performances and notable triumphs. In Division B, Hockey Chandigarh, Telangana Hockey, Delhi Hockey, and Kerala Hockey clinched victories. Meanwhile, Hockey Punjab dominated in Division A.

In the day's opening fixture, Hockey Chandigarh delivered an authoritative 9-0 victory over Hockey Uttarakhand in Division B's Pool A. Amandeep and Gurmukh Singh each scored twice, with other players adding to the tally. Elsewhere, Telangana Hockey outmaneuvered Hockey Andhra Pradesh 8-2. Aiyappa P R scored an impressive four goals, with teammates contributing to ensure the win.

Delhi Hockey secured a thrilling 6-4 win against Assam Hockey in Pool B of Division B, showcasing explosive plays from both sides. Kerala Hockey capped off Division B contests with a 4-1 success over Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey. In Division A, Hockey Punjab edged out Hockey Association of Odisha with a 3-2 score in Pool A.

