Left Menu

Bumrah Elects to Bat First as Young Debutants Mark Test Clash

In the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Optus Stadium, India's stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah chose to bat first. The match features debutants Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana for India, and Nathan McSweeney for Australia. Pat Cummins expressed contentment with the toss outcome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 09:50 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 09:50 IST
Bumrah Elects to Bat First as Young Debutants Mark Test Clash
Pat Cummins and Jasprit Bumrah (Photo: X/@ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In an intriguing start to the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, India's stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah opted to bat first after winning the toss at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The opening Test is marked by the presence of three debutants: Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana for India, and Nathan McSweeney for Australia.

Expressing confidence in his team's preparations, Bumrah remarked, "We are going to bat first, looks like a good wicket. Very confident with our preparation. We played a Test match here in 2018 so we know what to expect. The wicket gets quicker. Nitish makes his debut. We have 4 quicks and Washi is the lone spinner." The choice to bat was made with a focus on familiar conditions experienced in a previous match at the same venue.

On the other side, Australian captain Pat Cummins conveyed satisfaction with the toss result, stating, "We were 50-50, either way, we are pretty happy. Feel well placed, pretty fresh. Any format we (India-Australia) play seems fiercely fought. Nathan McSweeney makes our debut at the top of the order." The captivating rivalry between the two cricketing powerhouses ensures that the series begins with heightened anticipation from fans worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024