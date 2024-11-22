Bumrah Elects to Bat First as Young Debutants Mark Test Clash

In an intriguing start to the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, India's stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah opted to bat first after winning the toss at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The opening Test is marked by the presence of three debutants: Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana for India, and Nathan McSweeney for Australia.

Expressing confidence in his team's preparations, Bumrah remarked, "We are going to bat first, looks like a good wicket. Very confident with our preparation. We played a Test match here in 2018 so we know what to expect. The wicket gets quicker. Nitish makes his debut. We have 4 quicks and Washi is the lone spinner." The choice to bat was made with a focus on familiar conditions experienced in a previous match at the same venue.

On the other side, Australian captain Pat Cummins conveyed satisfaction with the toss result, stating, "We were 50-50, either way, we are pretty happy. Feel well placed, pretty fresh. Any format we (India-Australia) play seems fiercely fought. Nathan McSweeney makes our debut at the top of the order." The captivating rivalry between the two cricketing powerhouses ensures that the series begins with heightened anticipation from fans worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)