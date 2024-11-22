Left Menu

McLaren Poised for Formula One Glory but Cautious About Celebrations

McLaren leads the Formula One constructors' standings, aiming for their first championship since 1998. CEO Zak Brown remains cautious, recognizing the unpredictable nature of the sport as Ferrari and Red Bull remain in contention. Consistency and focus are key as the season heads into its final races.

Updated: 22-11-2024 12:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

McLaren stands on the brink of clinching its first Formula One constructors' championship since 1998. Despite leading the standings with 593 points, CEO Zak Brown is cautious, acknowledging the sport's unpredictable nature as competitors like Ferrari and Red Bull remain in contention.

"I feel great with our current position," Brown remarked, highlighting the high-stress environment where a 36-point lead could quickly vanish with strong performances from Ferrari. Partnering with Mastercard, McLaren's focus remains steadfast amid potential challenges.

As the championship race proceeds to Las Vegas and beyond, McLaren remains concentrated on consistency. "We don't want to change anything," Brown asserted, emphasizing the importance of sustaining their current approach. All eyes are set on Abu Dhabi's finale as the team seeks to earn their reason to celebrate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

