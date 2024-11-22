Left Menu

Controversial Departure: F1 Race Director Drama as Wittich Leaves

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur comments on the unexpected exit of F1 race director Nils Wittich amidst crucial races. Despite Red Bull's Max Verstappen nearing another title, the constructors' title remains contested between McLaren and Ferrari. Wittich's departure, lacking clear reasons, raises questions amid the championship's pivotal phase.

Updated: 22-11-2024 12:37 IST
The sudden departure of Formula One race director Nils Wittich has sent ripples throughout the racing community, particularly as crucial title-deciding races loom. Fred Vasseur, Ferrari's boss, described the timing of Wittich's exit as puzzling, emphasizing the significance of the upcoming grands prix with both championships unresolved.

Wittich's exit was abruptly announced, sparking widespread speculation about the reasons behind it. Drivers expressed surprise at the development, which comes as Max Verstappen edges closer to another driver's title, while the constructors' championship sees fierce competition between McLaren and Ferrari.

Amidst this backdrop, new race director Rui Marques steps into the spotlight. Described as well-equipped for the role, Marques faces the challenge of navigating a difficult season finale. The situation has left commentators and insiders like Martin Brundle questioning the FIA's decision to let Wittich go during such a critical period.

