Hamilton's Vegas Vroom: Briton Speeds Ahead on Slippery Strip

Lewis Hamilton demonstrated his racing prowess in Las Vegas on Thursday, recording the fastest times for Mercedes during the Grand Prix practice sessions. Despite the slippery conditions on the track, Hamilton soared ahead of the competition.

McLaren's Lando Norris was hot on Hamilton's heels, while Max Verstappen found himself in an unexpected 17th place, struggling to manage his Red Bull's icy grip. Mercedes' British lineup, including George Russell, dominated the practice leaderboard.

The practice sessions serve as a prelude to Saturday's decisive race, which could see Verstappen secure his fourth consecutive title if he outperforms Norris. However, Hamilton's resurgence adds an electrifying twist to the F1 championship narrative.

