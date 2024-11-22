Left Menu

Hamilton's Vegas Vroom: Briton Speeds Ahead on Slippery Strip

Lewis Hamilton set the fastest times for Mercedes during Thursday's Las Vegas Grand Prix practice, with McLaren's Lando Norris closely following. Max Verstappen struggled, describing his Red Bull as 'like driving on ice.' Hamilton's performance marks a stunning turnaround after difficulties in Sao Paulo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 14:39 IST
Hamilton's Vegas Vroom: Briton Speeds Ahead on Slippery Strip
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton demonstrated his racing prowess in Las Vegas on Thursday, recording the fastest times for Mercedes during the Grand Prix practice sessions. Despite the slippery conditions on the track, Hamilton soared ahead of the competition.

McLaren's Lando Norris was hot on Hamilton's heels, while Max Verstappen found himself in an unexpected 17th place, struggling to manage his Red Bull's icy grip. Mercedes' British lineup, including George Russell, dominated the practice leaderboard.

The practice sessions serve as a prelude to Saturday's decisive race, which could see Verstappen secure his fourth consecutive title if he outperforms Norris. However, Hamilton's resurgence adds an electrifying twist to the F1 championship narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024