Bumrah's Bowling Blitz Rescues India in Test Thriller Against Australia

Jasprit Bumrah, the stand-in skipper for India, dazzled on the first day of the Test against Australia with a breathtaking bowling performance, redeeming his decision to bat first on a grassy pitch. Bumrah's powerful delivery left Australia reeling at 67 for 7, guiding India to a remarkable comeback after an underwhelming exhibition with the bat.

The clash, framed as a duel of struggling batting orders, exceeded expectations as 17 wickets fell in a single day on a lively Australian surface—a feat unseen in over seventy years. Despite India's initial batting woes, debutant Nitish Reddy's valiant 41 and Rishabh Pant's aggressive 37 pushed India's total to 150 in 49.4 overs.

In response, Australia's batting lineup crumbled under Bumrah's precision, supported expertly by Mohammed Siraj and Harshit Rana, both debuting with notable contributions. The seam-friendly pitch further exacerbated Australia's distress, as crucial dismissals like Steven Smith's added to the mounting pressure. The day's play concluded with India gaining the upper hand, thanks to Bumrah's spellbinding bowling.

