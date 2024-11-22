Left Menu

Bumrah's Bowling Blitz Rescues India in Test Thriller Against Australia

In an exciting first day of the Test match between India and Australia, captain Jasprit Bumrah's exceptional bowling countered India's poor batting performance. Despite a shaky start, India bowled Australia out for 67 with Bumrah taking four vital wickets. Debut performances added crucial support, leading India to a commanding position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 22-11-2024 16:02 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 16:02 IST
Bumrah's Bowling Blitz Rescues India in Test Thriller Against Australia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Jasprit Bumrah, the stand-in skipper for India, dazzled on the first day of the Test against Australia with a breathtaking bowling performance, redeeming his decision to bat first on a grassy pitch. Bumrah's powerful delivery left Australia reeling at 67 for 7, guiding India to a remarkable comeback after an underwhelming exhibition with the bat.

The clash, framed as a duel of struggling batting orders, exceeded expectations as 17 wickets fell in a single day on a lively Australian surface—a feat unseen in over seventy years. Despite India's initial batting woes, debutant Nitish Reddy's valiant 41 and Rishabh Pant's aggressive 37 pushed India's total to 150 in 49.4 overs.

In response, Australia's batting lineup crumbled under Bumrah's precision, supported expertly by Mohammed Siraj and Harshit Rana, both debuting with notable contributions. The seam-friendly pitch further exacerbated Australia's distress, as crucial dismissals like Steven Smith's added to the mounting pressure. The day's play concluded with India gaining the upper hand, thanks to Bumrah's spellbinding bowling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024